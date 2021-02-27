Water service shutdown, lane closure for Kuhio Highway

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Department of Water announced an emergency shutdown of water service and a partial lane closure on Kuhio Highway on Saturday, Feb. 27, due to a recent main line break in the area.

The water shutdown is affecting service from the north intersection of Akela Loop and Kuhio Highway to the Waipouli Bridge while the lane closure is active on the southbound lane of Kuhio Highway between Akela Loop and the Waipouli bridge.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Water service was shut off around 12 p.m. Friday and is expected to remain inactive for three to four hours. The partial lane closure went into effect at 11:30 a.m. to make for a safe work zone while repairs are conducted.

Southbound motorists are being directed to merge into a single lane so traffic can continue to flow in the area.

Customers along Kuhio Highway from the north intersection of Akela Loop and Waipouli Bridge, Pouli Road, Kamoa Road and Waipouli Town Center are all in the affected water service area and are advised to take the following precautionary steps: