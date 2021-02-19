Water main installation to partially close Hanapepe Road on Maui

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hanapepe Road on Maui will undergo a partial road closure on weekdays from Monday, March 1, to Monday, April 12, to allow a contractor to install a new water main.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The partial closure will affect Hanapepe Road from the intersection of Kona Road to the intersection of Hana Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on work days.

Goodfellow Bros. LLC will be conducting the installation as part of the Hanapepe-Ele’ele Water System Improvements Project administrated by the Maui Department of Water.

Local traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists will not have their access interrupted and flagger personnel will be directing traffic in the area as needed.

Contact Ryan Mountcastle with Goodfellow Bros at (808)-658-1151 or ryanm@goodfellowbros.com for any questions or concerns.