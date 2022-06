HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has been notified about an 8-inch water main break pipe near Fern Street and Kalakaua Avenue.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 7, at around 5:38 a.m. There is no information about how many residents are affected by this main break at this time or the restoration time frame.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternative routes.

Honolulu police are investigating.