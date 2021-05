HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mamalu Street is closed near the intersection of Malua Drive as Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews repair an 8-inch main break.

The main break was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 1436 Mamalu Street.

BWS reported that 42 customers are without water service at this time. A water wagon will be made available at the main break site.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use Alewa Drive as an alternate route.