Water main break prompts closure of several Ala Moana Boulevard lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard.
Due to the main break, officials closed down several eastbound lanes on the boulevard between Cooke and Koula on Monday night.
Officials are advising the public to drive with caution in the area.
