Water Main Break on Farrington Highway, Waianae

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing an 8-inch main break near 85-733 Farrington Highway in Waianae just before Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The number of affected customers is unknown at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible.

Motorists are advised to expect the following traffic modifications during repairs:

The closure of two town-bound lanes on Farrington Hwy.

The Makaha-bound lanes on Farrington Hwy. near Kaupuni St. will contraflow to allow for one lane in each direction.

The traffic modifications will remain in effect until further notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes where possible.

Further updates will be issued as the situation changes.