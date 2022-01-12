Water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard fronting Waterfront Plaza; BWS said expect delays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) reported that motorists should expect delays as crews repair a 12-inch water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard fronting Waterfront Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The water main break is located before the intersection with Punchbowl Street, and motorists should expect delays during the afternoon commute.

​According to HNL Info Alerts, the two right lanes heading westbound on Ala Moana Blouveard are closed, one lane will be open. The far left on Punchbowl street turning into Ala Moana Boulevard heading east is also closed.

Modifications are subject to change during the repairs.

BWS said all customers will continue to have water service at this time.

More information can be found on the Board of Water Supply website.