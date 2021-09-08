Water main break near Kamahao Street causes residents to go without water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 5:15 a.m., the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s (BWS) crew responded to a 12″ water main break near 98-513 Kamahao Street, in Pearl City.

According to BWS, the water main break has created a large hole in Kamahao Street, and a vehicle was lodged in the hole.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The break was located across Hookanike Street from Waiau Elementary School. Eight services are affected leaving residents without water at Garden Court and Waiau Gardens Kai apartments.



BWS said water wagons are stationed near Kamahao Street and Kamahao Place, including near 98-524 Kamahalo Place.

BWS will update the status of the break on their website.