HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply announced a water main break.

The main break occurred at about 12:20 pm. on Sunday, May 28 on 6th Avenue at Kilauea Avenue in Kaimuki.

According to BWS, crews are in the area working to repair a six-inch main break that is on 6th Avenue.

This incident is disrupting traffic in the area.

Motorists are strongly advised to use alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

BWS said that approximately 20 homes are impacted by the water main break and are without water.

BWS will be providing water service to the areas impacted by the main break.

The water supplies can be found at the following locations:

6th at Kilauea Avenue.

621 7th Avenue.

BWS is asking those who are using the water services to please bring your own containers to fill with the water.

KHON2.com will be providing more information as it unfolds.