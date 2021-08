HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break prompted the closure of Puhala Rise in Manoa on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Officials with the City and County of Honolulu said Puhala Rise was closed at Woodlawn Drive at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the main break.

Officials advised motorists to use alternate routes in the area.