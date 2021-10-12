Water main break forces closure of Kamehameha Hwy in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation reports that two southbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway, between Olive Street and Avocado Street, are closed due to a water main break.

Traffic is being detoured around the worksite.

Oahu #hitraffic Two southbound lanes closed on Kamehameha Hwy in Wahiawa between Olive St and Avocado St, due to a water main break. Traffic is being routed around the worksite into one lane in the medial strip. Expect delays. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) October 12, 2021

The Board of Water Supply are working to repair the 6-inch main break at 217 S. Kamehameha Highway near the Ohai Street intersection.

Work to the main is expected to continue throughout Tuesday into the evening. Motorists should expect delays.