HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply closed Halekauwila Street, between Ahui and Cooke streets in Kakaako on Friday as crews responded to an 8-inch water main break.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, at around 6:45 a.m.

BWS said seven customers were affected by the main break. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes or avoid the area.