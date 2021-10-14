Water main break closes Alapai Street between South Beretania Street and Kinau Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BOWS) said they are working on a 20-inch main break on 1229 Alapai Steet in Honolulu on Thursday morning.

The road is closed between South Beretania Street and Kinau Street — motorists are advised to use alternate travel routes.

According to BOWS, the number of customers affected by this main break is unknown at this time. No further information was given as to when the main break will be fixed.

