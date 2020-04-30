Waipahu/Pearl City offramp from H-1 Freeway will be closed nightly

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced that the Waipahu/Pearl City offramp (Exit 8A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed nightly on Monday night, May 4, 2020, through Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for resurfacing and reinforcement work.

Pending weather conditions during the week, construction may occur on Wednesday night, May 6, 2020, through Friday morning, May 8, 2020, if needed.

During working hours, motorists on the eastbound H-1 Freeway wanting to access the Waipahu area will be directed to stay on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, take the Waimalu/Pearlridge offramp (Exit 10) to Moanalua Road, turn right onto Kaahumanu Street (southbound), right onto Kamehameha Highway (westbound), then a left onto Farrington Highway to continue in the westbound direction. For a map of the detour route, click here.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to check traffic apps like GoAkamai before getting on the road. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Emergency vehicles and first responders have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.