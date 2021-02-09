Waimanalo water main repair to affect traffic

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will be working to repair a 30″ transmission water main on Kalanianaole Highway near Sea Life Park and the Makai Pier during the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 9, into Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Lane closures and contraflow will be in place through Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will impact the morning commute, according to BWS officials.
Sea Life Park and the Oceanic Institute on Makai Pier will have their water shut off around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when work begins.