HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that there was a road closure that was impacting the Waikīkī area on Sunday morning, May 7.

The closure was in the Kalakaua area at Kalakaua Avenue and Pāʻu Street.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD, there were two lanes closed on vicinity of Kalakaua Avenue in the McCully Street.

Honolulu police had asked motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes where possible.

A motorcycle lays on its side as a bystander observes and Honolulu police officers investigate on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photos/Tiny Tadani)

It appeared in photos submitted to KHON2 News to be a motorcycle involved in the collision incident that was reported.

The photos were submitted by a local man who was in the are at the time of the motor vehicle collision.

A vehicle from the Honolulu Police Department has a flat tire and scratches on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photos/Tiny Tadani)

There has been no indication from HPD on who was involved with the incident or how the hit occurred.

KHON2 News has reached out to the Honolulu Police Department for more details on the incident; we are waiting on their response.

Honolulu police officers take witness statements on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photos/Tiny Tadani)

HPD did confirm that the motorcyclist was taken to Queens Hospital, but there is no information on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The HPD Waikīkī district station did confirm the road closure that resulted from the collision.

There has been a rash of motorcycle involved collisions over the last few weeks with many of them ending in death for the motorcyclists involved.

On Thursday, May 4, a 23-year-old man became Oʻahu’s 25th traffic fatality of 2023. He had crashed his motorcycle on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist broadsided another vehicle that was exiting a residential area on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa.

KHON2 will update this story as more information is obtained.