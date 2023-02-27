HONOLULU (KHON2) — On March 2, crews will be replacing a utility pole in Waiau between Hoohulu and Hoolehua streets off Komo Mai Drive, traffic is expected to be affected.

A crane will block both lanes of Hoohulu near Hooikaika Place, and no traffic will be allowed to pass from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The crane will also block one lane of Hooikaika, directing traffic to the open lane.

Hawaiian Electric said that some residents on Hoohulu and all residents on Hooikaika will be

rerouted to Hoomalu Street to exit and enter the neighborhood.

The pole replacement will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will restrict street access and parking. Driveways will also be blocked along sections of Hoohulu between Komo Mai and

Hoomalu. Residents should expect traffic delays and possible construction noise in the area.

Zones will be marked with traffic cones and electronic message boards to alert drivers.