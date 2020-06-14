Waianae Valley Road contraflowed after vehicle hits pole and fire hydrant

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A vehicle hit a fire hydrant and a pole on Waianae Valley Road.
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Waianae Valley Road near Niihau Street.
The road was closed earlier, but now traffic is being contraflowed.
HECO said crews are on the way, and repairs to the pole will last most of the day. There are no power outages in the area.
