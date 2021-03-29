Waialua Beach Road bridge to remain closed indefinitely for repairs

Aerial view of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge over Ki’iki’i Stream. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waialua Beach Road Bridge 605 closed immediately for repairs on Friday, March 26, due to recent damage brought by heavy rains and floods.

After undergoing structural inspections this past weekend, the bridge was determined to be unsafe for crossings and will remain close indefinitely during repairs.

The bridge is located on Waialua Beach Road between Goodale Avenue to the west and Haleʻiwa Road to the east.

Commuters heading between the west end of Waialua Beach Rd. and Haleʻiwa must use Goodale Ave., Farrington Hwy., Kaukonahua Rd. and Weed Circle.

Signs will be posted alerting drivers of the bridge and road closure, as well as where to detour.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services

TheBus Routes 76 and 83 will travel to Waialua on regular route, then travel via the detour route to continue on Haleʻiwa Rd. Two bus stops on Waialua Beach Rd. eastbound will be temporarily closed: #2202 Waialua Beach Rd. & Goodale Ave., and #2203 Waialua Beach Rd. opposite Haleʻiwa Rd.

Waialua Elementary School commuters coming from the east should detour on to Goodale Ave.