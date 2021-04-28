Waialua Beach Road bridge repair process expedited for faster reopening

Aerial view of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge over Ki’iki’i Stream. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The preliminary designs for Waialua Beach Road Bridge 605 have been completed. The City is expediting plans to decrease the closure to six to nine months.

Under normal circumstances, repairs to correct damage of this magnitude can take one to two years.

On March 26, the bridge closed immediately for repairs due to damage brought by heavy rains and floods earlier in the month that required the evacuation of Haleiwa town.

After undergoing inspections over the weekend, the bridge was determined to be unsafe for crossings due to the lack of structural support. The bridge remains closed to all vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. Loitering and fishing on the bridge are also prohibited.

The bridge is located on Waialua Beach Road between Goodale Avenue to the west and Haleʻiwa Road to the east. It is expected to stay closed until fall 2021.

Commuters heading between the west end of Waialua Beach Rd. and Haleʻiwa must use Goodale Ave., Farrington Hwy., Kaukonahua Rd. and Weed Circle.

TheBus Routes 76 and 83 will travel to Waialua on regular route, then travel via the detour route to continue on Haleʻiwa Rd. Two bus stops on Waialua Beach Rd. eastbound will be temporarily closed: #2202 Waialua Beach Rd. & Goodale Ave., and #2203 Waialua Beach Rd. opposite Haleʻiwa Rd.

Waialua Elementary School commuters coming from the east should detour on to Goodale Ave.

Only residents who live on Waialua Beach Road between the east side of the bridge and Haleʻiwa Road are permitted to drive beyond the posted road closure signs to access their residences.

To address traffic concerns, the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road (Thompson Corner) has been converted to an all-way stop.