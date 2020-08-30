Veterans Highway closed due to brush fire on Maui

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Veterans Highway is closed between Hansen Road and North Kihei Road due to a brush fire on Maui.
The brush fire started just after 1 p.m in the area of the Puunene School.
There are evacuations at the Maui Humane Society and the Central Maui Base Yard.
