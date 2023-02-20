HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 46-year-old male pedestrian that was conducting traffic control was hospitalized following two separate collisions on the H-3 Freeway late Sunday night.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the pedestrian was conducting traffic control at the scene of a crash in the area of the Harano Tunnel in Kaneohe.
It was told to HPD that a 25-year-old male motorist then struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid a vehicle stopped on the roadway.
As a result, the pedestrian was pinned between the motorist’s vehicle and a parked vehicle.
The pedestrian was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.