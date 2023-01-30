HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control on the wet road. He then veered off the roadway onto an embankment resulting in an over-turned vehicle.

First responders took the man to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.