HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle fire prompted the closure of the northbound lane of Queen Kaahumanu Highway near the Hulikoa, Kohanaiki intersection on the Big Island.
The lane closure was announced around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
