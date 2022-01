HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle fire caused the closure of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and traffic will be detoured for the next two hours, according to Big Island police.

The vehicle fire happened near the mile marker 14. Big Island police asked drivers to use Highway 190 or Highway 11.

It is currently unknown what exact;y caused the fire.