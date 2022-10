HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula and Kawili streets due to a vehicle crash.

Police said the crash closed the Puna bound lanes.

Traffic is being detoured down Lanikaula Street to Kilauea Avenue. Expect delays in the area for the next several hours.