HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 38-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Kalanianaole Highway near Koko Marina Shopping Center on Friday, July 9, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Koko Marina were closed due to the collision around 8:46 p.m. Friday, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

Officials are advising motorists to use alternate routes while the closure is in effect.