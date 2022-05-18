HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred near Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
The Vehicular Homicide Section said they were sent to the scene at around 8:40 p.m. where a patient was in critical condition. The collision happened between a vehicle and a bicyclist.
According to officials, the accident closed Kapiolani Boulevard from Kaheka Street to Keeaumoku Street in both directions. However, by 9:40 p.m. all roads were reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.