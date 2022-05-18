HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred near Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Vehicular Homicide Section said they were sent to the scene at around 8:40 p.m. where a patient was in critical condition. The collision happened between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

According to officials, the accident closed Kapiolani Boulevard from Kaheka Street to Keeaumoku Street in both directions. However, by 9:40 p.m. all roads were reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.