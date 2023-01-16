The intersection of a single vehicle accident that happened on Monday, Jan 16, 2023. (Honolulu Police Department)

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A female has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident in Hawaii Kai.

The Honolulu Police Department said they received a report that a 17-year-old girl was traveling southbound on Lunalilo Home Road at a high rate of speed.

She then lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree in the center median.

After veering right she also struck a sign on the sidewalk on the right of the roadway.

Officers said the girl received critical injuries in the collision and was taken to an area hospital.

During the investigation, HPD had closed Lunalilo Home Road southbound at Kaumakani Street. The road has since been reopened.

Police are investigating.