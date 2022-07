HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company crews will be repairing and upgrading underground utility equipment at the intersection of Bethel Street and Chaplain Lane in downtown Honolulu.

The work is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8, and will start from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or to use alternate routes.