HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing overhead lines in the Kipapa Gulch area on Thursday, June 30.
A lane on Kamehameha Highway will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Waipio Gentry and Mililani. Repairs may continue on Friday, July 1, if needed, according to Hawaiian Electric Company.
Traffic will be contra-flowed.
HECO said the “(utility) work is part of a larger project to replace several spans of critical overhead transmission lines from Kahe Power Plant.”
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.