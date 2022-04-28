HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole on Pali Highway, below the tunnels, which will require the far-right town bound lane to be closed on Thursday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to Hawaiian Electric, crews will be replacing the pole in a mountainous area below the Pali Highway tunnels, which will require climbers and a heavy-lift helicopter. There will also be bucket trucks on the highway.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to expect delays.