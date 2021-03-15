Utility work in Pearl City to close two westbound lanes near Kuleana Road

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of westbound traffic along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City is expected to be affected on Tuesday, March 16 as Hawaiian Electric crews work to replace two wooden poles.

Work is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Two right westbound lanes will be closed near Kuleana Road and through the Sears Distribution Center.

HECO says the wooden poles will be replaced with self-supporting steel poles.

With the assistance of a crane, contractors and crews will install the bases for the two new

poles. Traffic will be allowed in and out of Kuleana Road periodically.

Traffic signs and cones will mark work zones and flagmen as well as special duty police officers will

be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists should slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.