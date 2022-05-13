HONOLULU (KHON2) — An aging pole on Pensacola Street will be replaced on Tuesday, May 17. During that time, motorists can expect traffic to be impacted at the intersection of Lunalilo and Pensacola streets from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, crews will close the two far-right makai-bound lanes of Pensacola Street at Lunalilio Street near the H-1 Freeway overpass with traffic merged into one lane.

In addition, HECO said the two left-turning lanes of Lunalilo Street onto Pensacola Street by the Makiki Post Office will be merged into one makai-bound lane.

The driveways to both post office parking lots and the right turn lane of Pensacola Street onto the Lunalilo Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway will remain accessible, according to HECO.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution or use alternate routes.