KHON2
Please enter a search term.
An uprooted tree over the Pali Highway’s tunnel portals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (HDOT)
by: Elizabeth Ufi
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 12:57 PM HST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 01:43 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have closed both directions of the Pali Highway at its tunnel portals to remove an uprooted tree.
