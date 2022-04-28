HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company crews will continue working on its underground utility upgrades on Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio on Monday, May 2.

According to HECO, its crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work is a part of its system reliability project, which started in February and is expected to continue into June.

Traffic is expected to be impacted on both southbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard near Moaniani Street and Ukee Street, toward Patsy T. Mink Central O’ahu Regional Park.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.