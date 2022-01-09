Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Maui, Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the state.

Oahu drivers should watch out for some roadwork on the H-1 Freeway starting Monday, Jan. 10. Lanes will be closed in both directions between the Kunia and Pearl City interchanges for sign repairs, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 4.

A single lane closure on the Pali offramp heading east on the H-1 Freeway will be in effect weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is for the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, click here for more information.

Up to four eastbound lanes on the H-1 will also be closed between the Pearl Harbor and Keehi interchanges from Monday night through Sunday morning. This is for deck repairs; The closures range from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ala Moana Boulevard will be fully closed heading west starting Sunday, Jan. 9, through Friday for resurfacing. This is between Ward Avenue and Punchbowl Street; traffic will be contraflowed heading east from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Maui, Main Street will be fully closed between North Church and South Market streets for paving and restriping work. It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays; A detour will be set up between Market and North High streets.

Kauai drivers should be ready for 24-hour road and shoulder work on Kuhio Highway between Leho Drive and Kapaa Bypass. The right shoulder will be closed and highway lanes narrowed through Friday.

Drive safe, everybody.