Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on statewide, including some sign replacement on the H-1 Freeway on Oahu and a large truck carrying bridge equipment across Maui.

Oahu drivers should watch out for crews replacing signs on the H-1 Freeway from Kunia to Pearl City. The left lane will be closed in both directions between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the Kunia Interchange from 9 a.m. to 1:30 pm Monday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Nov. 10.

There will also be concrete grinding work on the H-1 Freeway between the Kapolei and Kunia Interchanges. Two left lanes will be closed in the westbound direction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 12.

On the H-2 Freeway, a roving lane closure is planned heading south between Wilikina Drive and the H-1. Crews will be working on pavement markings Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

Maui residents should expect traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as crews will be transporting bulky components from Waikapu to the Mahalawa Bridge between Hana and Kaupo.

The truck will leave Waikapu at 6 a.m. and head toward Keokea Park. Then it will proceed through Ulupalakua, Piilani Highway and Hana Highway before reaching its final destination around noon.

Kona residents taking Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway should be on alert for a single lane closure in both between Ala Nui Kaloko and Kealakehe Parkway. Crews will be doing drainage work on weekdays from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Drive safe, everybody.