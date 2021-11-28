Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Maui, Big Island during the week of Nov. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the week of Nov. 28.

On Oahu, drivers should be ready for some road work on Kamehameha Highway as it will be reduced to one lane in both directions for the rail project. The lane reduction will be located between Middle and Laumaka streets 24/7, and there will be no left turns from the highway.

Additionally, on Ala Moana Boulevard, all eastbound lanes will be closed between Queen and Kamakee streets due to resurfacing work being done. Contraflow lanes will be set up in the westbound direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Moving to East Oahu, Kalanianaole Highway will see a roving lane closure in both directions near Kealahou Street for the week of Nov. 28, just past Sandy Beach. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

On Maui, a single-lane closure is planned in either direction along Honoapiilani Highway between Leialii Parkway and Polohina Lane. Crews will be doing pavement marking work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Lastly, on the Big Island, drivers should look out for a single-lane closure in either direction of Mamalahoa Highway between Haleili Street and Kaohe Road. Landscaping maintenance will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Drive safe, everybody.