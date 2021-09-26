Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the Islands.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Oahu drivers should keep an eye out for crews on the H-1 eastbound and the Pali offramp. Electrical work is planned for both lanes of the offramp from Monday, Sept. 27, to Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over in Nuʻuanu, there will be a lane closure heading north on the Pali Highway between Pauoa Road and Nuʻuanu Pali Drive. This is for some striping work, also from Monday through Friday, but from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In east Honolulu, a two-way lane closure is planned on Kalanianaole Highway so crews can install loop detectors from Wednesday, Sept. 29, to Friday. It will be between Analii and Kaai streets from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Further east on Oahu, Kalanianaole will see an alternating lane closure for restriping work between the Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail and Kokohead Rifle Road. scheduled Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kauai residents in Kapaʻa, watch out for a single-lane closure on Kuhio Highway between Mailihuna and Kawaihau roads. Traffic will be contraflowed in the other lane from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LBig Island drivers hould closure on Kuakini Highway between Walua Road and Mamalahoa Highway. This is for some landscaping maintenance, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through this Friday.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Drive safe, everybody.