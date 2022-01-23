Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the state.

Oahu drivers should lookout for a nightly closure of the H-1 airport offramp heading east. Crews will be working on The Rail Project on Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two-lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions will be in effect between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street for electrical work, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ala Moana Boulevard will be fully closed heading east between Ward Avenue and South Street. Crews will resurface the road from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday — westbound traffic will be contraflowed.

On Kauai, the right lane of Kuhio Highway between Koolau Road and Malulani Street will be closed in both directions for grass cutting. The lane closure will be in effect on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Big Island residents using Hawaii Belt Road should be on alert for a single-lane closure between Kopilimai Road and Kapue Bridge. It is possible, in either direction, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility work.

Drive safe, everybody.