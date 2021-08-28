Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers on Oahu might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the island.

The Department of Transportation will close two westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway between the Kunia interchange and Makakilo Drive overpass starting Sunday, Aug. 29.

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday, Sept. 3. Work is scheduled to occur every week through December, weather permitting.

The Moanalua Road onramp heading eastbound on the H-1 will be closed nightly starting Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Crews will be doing some pavement work through Friday.

Work will continue during the weeks of September 19 and 26.

Some lights are out on the H-1 after a motor vehicle accident. Crews will be repairing the lights in the median between Ward Avenue and the Keeaumoku Street overpass, as well as the Piikoi Street onramp.

Repairs may take up to two weeks to finish, so drive with caution at night.

The southbound lane of Kunia Road will be closed near Plantation Road on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. so HECO can replace a utility pole.