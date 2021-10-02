Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Maui, Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the Islands.

Oahu drivers should watch out for crews working on the Rail project on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Airport offramp at night. The offramp will be fully closed from Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 8.

Still on the H-1, a roving lane closure is scheduled in both directions between Kalihi and Aina Haina from Monday through Friday. Crews will repair potholes between Middle Street and Ainakoa Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over in Iwilei, a right lane closure is scheduled on Nimitz Highway eastbound between Pacific and Alakawa streets from Monday through Friday. This closure will be for utility work between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Maui residents in Lahaina should get ready for a left lane closure and Honoapiilani Highway between Aholo and Lahainaluna Roads. It is possible in both directions from Tuesday, Oct. 5, through Thursday, Oct. 7, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

Lastly, Kauai residents in Wailua should be wary of shoulder closures on Kuhio Highway southbound. Lanes will be narrowed between Leho Drive and Kapa’a Bypass Road to allow crews to work on the shoulder lane. It is scheduled through Friday, 24-hours-a-day until further notice.

Drive safe, everybody.