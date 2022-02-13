Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Maui, Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the islands.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Crews will finish up the emergency striping work on the H-1 east between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the Valkenburgh Street underpass on Monday, Feb. 14. Up to three lanes will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but work is being done in small sections to minimize traffic impacts.

A roving lane closure on the H-1 is planned from the Kaahumanu Street overpass to the Kunia Interchange for sign replacements. Crews will be working in both directions on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Over in Waianae, the eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway between Maipalaoa and St. John’s roads will be closed 24/7 for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement Project. Morning and afternoon commutes on weekdays will be contraflowed in the middle lane, and the middle lane will be set in the westbound directions on holidays and weekends.

For those on the Pali, two lane closures between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street will go in both directions for electrical work. This will be on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over on the Big Island, crews will be widening the shoulder and installing rumble strips on Puainako Street in both directions near Kinoole Street. One lane will be closed at a time on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maui residents should be ready for a weekday lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway for brush cutting from Lahaina to Wailuku. This is in both directions starting at Lower Honoapiilani Road and stretching to Kahekili Highway from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Drive safe, everybody!