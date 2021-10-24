Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Kauai, Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the Islands.

Oahu drivers, get ready for a full closure of the Likelike Highway for nightly pavement preservation. All Kaneohe-bound lanes between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway will be closed at night through the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27, and all Honolulu-bound lanes will see nightly closures Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 29. Officials advise using the Pali or H-3 as alternate routes.

On the H-1, the airport offramp heading east at exit 16 will be closed so crews can work on the Rail. This closure will be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday.

Kamehameha Highway will be down to just one lane in both directions between Middle and Laumaka streets, also for the Rail. This is a 24/7 closure and left turns from the Highway will not be allowed.

Niu Valley residents and those coming from Hawaii Kai should look out for a two-way, alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway. It will be between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street for sewer repairs, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Switching to Kauai, a detour will be set up on Monday to address heavy traffic on Kuhio Highway. This is between North and South Koolau roads — northbound drivers will be directed to Koolau Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Southbound traffic will not be affected and residents in the area will still be able to use Koolau Road.

Maui residents, there will be a two-lane closure in both directions on Haleakala Highway this week for joint repair work. It is scheduled between Haliimaile and Makani roads from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Drive safe, everybody.