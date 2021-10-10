Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the Islands.

Oahu drivers should keep an eye out for crews working on the Rail and making deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway heading east near the airport.

The airport offramp will be closed every night from Tuesday, Oct. 12, to Saturday, Oct. 16.

Ramp will be closed on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Ramp will be closed on Wednesday night, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Ramp will be closed on Thursday night, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Ramp will be closed on Friday night, Oct. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ramp will be closed on Saturday night, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Still on the H-1, up to four eastbound lanes will be closed between the Pearl Harbor and Keehi interchanges. Crews will be making deck repairs from Monday nights through Sunday mornings, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Monday – Thursday nights Two lanes closed from 6:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Three lanes closed from 7:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Four lanes closed from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Friday nights Two lanes closed from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Three lanes closed from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Four lanes closed from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Saturday nights Four lanes closed from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.



Over on Oahu’s west side, a right lane closure is scheduled on the H-1 eastbound near the Makakilo Drive overpass. Department of Transportation crews will make guardrail repairs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In Kaneohe, motorists should watch out for street sweepers on the H-3 westbound near Kamehameha Highway at the Halekou interchange. The right lane on the H-3 will be closed on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kauai residents, get ready for 24-hour repairs in Anahola. Crews will be working on the right shoulder of Kuhio Highway between Kukuihale Road and Kamalomalo’o Stream through Friday.

Lastly, Kona residents on Hawaii Island should keep a lookout for tree trimming and mulching. One lane of Kuakini Highway could be closed in either direction between Mamalahoa Highway and Walua Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Drive safe, everybody.