Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers across Hawaii might want to plan their commute ahead of time as they get ready for the new week.

Some roadwork will be going on across the islands.

Up to three eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed from Aiea to Pearl City. This is for restriping work starting Sunday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is between the Kaamilo Street overpass and Valkenburgh Street underpass. Drivers can take Kamehameha Highway to Moanalua Freeway or Salt Lake Boulevard.

Over in Kalihi, Kamehameha Highway will be down to just one lane in both directions between Middle and Laumaka streets for the Honolulu rail. This is a 24/7 reduction and no left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

For folks in Kailua, an alternating lane closure of Kalanianaole Highway near Kapaa Quarry Road is planned for loop detector installations. This will be on weekdays in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Still on Kalanianaole Highway but over in Aina Haina, the Waa Street signal that has been in flashing mode since Friday, Feb. 4 will be activated on the morning of Monday, Feb. 7. No roadwork will be involved, but people should keep a lookout for the new traffic stop.

On the Valley Isle, look out for a two-way, single lane closure on Hana Highway stretching from Haiku to Hana. Crews will be doing guardrail maintenance from Kaupakalua Road to Hana Beach Park on weekdays, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive safe, everybody.