HONOLULU (KHON2) — The far-right lane, westbound, on Farrington Highway will be closed on Wednesday, April 13, near Kaukama Road in Maili.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, crews will be upgrading equipment and repairing utility poles from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to expect delays.