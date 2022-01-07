Unstable hillside above Menehune Road forces delay of repair work following landside

Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge due to a landslide on Jan. 4, 2022. (Courtesy: County of Kauai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A landslide in Waimea that blocked Menehune Road and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge continues to impact families who live in the area.

“The blocked roadway, hazardous conditions, and the lack of communications infrastructure threaten the safety and welfare of a significant number of residents in the area,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement on Friday, Jan. 7.

Ige signed an emergency proclamation to provide relief from disaster damages and losses caused by the landslide the occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The hillside above Menehune Road remains unstable and has forced the delay of road repair work.

“Following their assessment, contractors estimate that it may take at least three weeks to remove all the rockfall hazards above Menehune Road. Crews will resume clearing work as soon as it is deemed safe,” Kauai Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami said on Thursday.

Kawakami said power and water service has since been restored; however, work continues to restore cable and internet service, which is expected to be completed on Friday.

Residents who need assistance during the road closure should call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800. After working hours, call Kaua‘i Police Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

There’s no timeline on Menehune Road reopening. The disaster emergency relief period continues through March 7, unless terminated or superseded by a different proclamation.