HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice.

According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch.

The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupo Store. Road closure signage has been posted at Hana town and in the area of Kanaio.

Visitors are asked to enter and return from Hana by way of Paia.

When the roads will be reopened will be announced by the Department of Public Works Highways Division.